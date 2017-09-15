Maid of Honor, Best Man are making noise with their wedding speech

Posted 1:05 PM, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:25PM, September 15, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A maid of honor and best man are making some noise on social media with a creative speech they performed at their friends’ wedding.

Hosted in Grand Rapids at the John Ball Zoo, Ryan and Taylor Ricker were all smiles throughout their friends’ surprise performances.

The two took popular songs and customize them to recognize special moments in the couple’s lives, and Pauley Productions caught it on video.

On Facebook the video gaining quite a bit of attention with over 6,400 shares and over 4,000 likes.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s