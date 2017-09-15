Maid of Honor, Best Man are making noise with their wedding speech

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A maid of honor and best man are making some noise on social media with a creative speech they performed at their friends’ wedding.

Hosted in Grand Rapids at the John Ball Zoo, Ryan and Taylor Ricker were all smiles throughout their friends’ surprise performances.

The two took popular songs and customize them to recognize special moments in the couple’s lives, and Pauley Productions caught it on video.

On Facebook the video gaining quite a bit of attention with over 6,400 shares and over 4,000 likes.