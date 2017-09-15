Michigan girl asks for gifts for hurricane relief for her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASON COUNTY, MICH., - A soon-to-be 8-year-old has big plans to celebrate her birthday this year. Instead of asking for gifts, third-grader Adison Thorne is asking for donations to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

"When I thought of the idea, it just blew my mind," she told FOX 17 News. "I just thought about how hurt, and how they could get hurt in so many ways...I just thought about what could happen, and I just went to my mom and told her about my new idea."

For her previous two birthdays, Thorne has done the same thing to benefit the Salvation Army.

Her party is planned for September 30th at Scottville Riverside Park at 2pm. The party is open to the public.

There's also a GoFundMe page set up to collect donations.