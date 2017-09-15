Michigan Distilled: First annual festival focusing on locally made spirits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twenty-one members of the Michigan Craft Distillers Association are waiting for thirsty patrons at tonight's Michigan Distilled festival. The event, which runs Friday, September 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. under the pavilion at Fulton Street Farmers Market, will feature craft spirits and cocktails made around the Great Lakes state.

Featured distilleries include:

Food will be provided by food from SLOWS BAR BQ Grand Rapids, The Knickerbocker, Journeyman Distillery and Long Road Distillers.

Music includes:

Megan Dooley

The Bootstrap Boys

Cønrad Shøck + the Nøise

A VIP Hour (5-6pm) offers guests an enhanced experience with handcrafted cocktails and a chance to meet with local bartenders and mixologists. VIP tickets are $75 each and include five (5) 3-ounce batch cocktails (or ¼-ounce samples of spirits available from each respective distillery), one handcrafted cocktail (available only during the 5-6pm hour) and one food item, along with a swag bag and commemorative logo cup.

General Admission tickets are $40 and include five (5) 3-ounce batch cocktails or ¼-ounce samples of spirits available from each respective distillery.

Tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/michigan-distilled-tickets-36687658775.

Additional tasting tickets will be available at the festival for $20 (for five (5) 3-ounce samples). Designated Driver tickets will be sold at the gate for $5 each. Attendees must be 21 and valid photo ID is required for entry (no exceptions, includes Designated Drivers) and the event will be held, rain or shine. No refunds will be offered for this festival; no pets, weapons, outside alcohol or glass of any kind will be permitted.