Michigan Distilled: First annual festival focusing on locally made spirits

Twenty-one members of the Michigan Craft Distillers Association  are waiting for thirsty patrons at tonight's Michigan Distilled festival. The event, which runs Friday, September 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. under the pavilion at Fulton Street Farmers Market,  will feature craft spirits and cocktails made around the Great Lakes state.

Featured distilleries include:

  1. American Fifth Spirits Tasting Room
  2. Bier Distillery
  3. Civilized Spirits
  4. Coppercraft Distillery
  5. Detroit City Distillery
  6. Ellison Brewery + Spirits
  7. Ethanology
  8. Grand Traverse Distillery
  9. Gray Skies Distillery
  10. Green Door Distilling Co.
  11. Iron Fish Distillery
  12. Journeyman Distillery
  13. Long Road Distillers
  14. Mammoth Distilling
  15. New Holland Brewing Co.
  16. Red Cedar Spirits
  17. Round Barn Winery, Distillery & Brewery
  18. St. Julian Winery
  19. Two James Spirits
  20. Ugly Dog Distillery, LLC
  21. Valentine Distilling Co.

Food will be provided by food from SLOWS BAR BQ Grand Rapids, The KnickerbockerJourneyman Distillery and Long Road Distillers.

Music includes:

  • Megan Dooley
  • The Bootstrap Boys
  • Cønrad Shøck + the Nøise

A VIP Hour (5-6pm) offers guests an enhanced experience with handcrafted cocktails and a chance to meet with local bartenders and mixologists. VIP tickets are $75 each and include five (5) 3-ounce batch cocktails (or ¼-ounce samples of spirits available from each respective distillery), one handcrafted cocktail (available only during the 5-6pm hour) and one food item, along with a swag bag and commemorative logo cup.

General Admission tickets are $40 and include five (5) 3-ounce batch cocktails or ¼-ounce samples of spirits available from each respective distillery.

Tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/michigan-distilled-tickets-36687658775.

Additional tasting tickets will be available at the festival for $20 (for five (5) 3-ounce samples). Designated Driver tickets will be sold at the gate for $5 each. Attendees must be 21 and valid photo ID is required for entry (no exceptions, includes Designated Drivers) and the event will be held, rain or shine. No refunds will be offered for this festival; no pets, weapons, outside alcohol or glass of any kind will be permitted.

