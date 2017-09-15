Motorcyclist dies after crash in Jamestown Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 8th and Adams in Georgetown Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, an 85-year-old driver from Byron Center, started to pullout into the intersection when his vehicle was struck by the motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Adams.

The driver reportedly was not hospitalized, but sustained minor injuries.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.