Motorcyclist dies after crash in Jamestown Township

Posted 10:11 PM, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:28PM, September 15, 2017

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 8th and Adams in Georgetown Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, an 85-year-old driver from Byron Center, started to pullout into the intersection when his vehicle was struck by the motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Adams.

The driver  reportedly was not hospitalized, but sustained minor injuries.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.

