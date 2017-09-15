MSP releases bus safety ratings for local school districts

WEST MICHIGAN — Daily buses around West Michigan transport thousands of children to and from school, but some local school buses didn’t pass Michigan State Police’s inspections.

Each year MSP conducts a report where officers inspect different safety factors on school buses, the buses can receive a yellow, red or passing grade in the various categories.

If flagged into the red column it means that the bus is in an unsafe condition, the yellow grade means the bus is in unsatisfactory condition and the school or transportation company has 60 days to fix the issue and the pass column is for buses that are considered safe.

Here are the grades of some local schools’ buses

Byron Center Public School had six buses fail receiving a red grade, 3 with a yellow grade and 30 of their buses passed the inspection.

Grand Rapids Public Schools had seven buses with a red grade, 5 yellow and passed 66 categories.

All but one of Kalamazoo Public Schools’ buses passed the inspection. One was categorized as yellow with some safety hazards.

Forty-two of Battle Creek Public Schools’s buses passed and five of them were flagged as a red rating.

For a full list of school bus inspections visit the MSP School Bus Inspection report.