Mother dead and 5-year-olds seriously hurt in hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. -- One person is dead and two children are injured after a hit and run in Cedar Springs Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and Ritchie Avenue. The woman woman killed in the crash was driving Westbound 15 Mile Rd. when a pickup truck struck her vehicle with her two sons in the backseat. The driver of the pickup truck then fled the scene on foot after the collision.

The woman was pronounced dead the scene.

The two 5 year old twin boys were taken to the hospital in life threatening condition.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating this crash and the suspect is still at large. Alcohol may have been a factor.

If you have any information, please call police.