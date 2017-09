Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - All around the city of Muskegon Friday, people turned parking spaces into "pop-up parks."

Today was "Park-ing Day." It is a way to highlight the need for more green space in cities all around the world.

The man behind one entry today in Muskegon is Jon Klayko. He says his was inspired by the his brother who was an urbanist and died of leukemia.

"Park-ing Day" is normally the third Friday of September.