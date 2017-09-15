FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

Reed City 32, Grant 7

Posted 11:20 PM, September 15, 2017, by

Reed City handed Grant their first loss of the season, 32-7.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s