Rep. Amash announces two town halls next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Third District Congressman Justin Amash will host a couple of town hall meetings next week.

The first one will be Monday evening (September 18) in the Lowell High School Performing Arts Center, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Cascade Township Republican’s office.

The second town-hall meeting will be Tuesday, at the Kool Family Community Center in Battle Creek, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Amash took heat from several constituents last month for his support of a proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The U.S. Senate later rejected the proposal, leaving the fate of ‘ObamaCare’ up in the air for the time being.