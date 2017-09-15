Rep. Amash announces two town halls next week

Posted 6:31 PM, September 15, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Third District Congressman Justin Amash will host a couple of town hall meetings next week.

The first one will be Monday evening (September 18) in the Lowell High School Performing Arts Center, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Cascade Township Republican’s office.

The second town-hall meeting will be Tuesday, at the Kool Family Community Center in Battle Creek, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Amash took heat from several constituents last month for his support of a proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The U.S. Senate later rejected the proposal, leaving the fate of ‘ObamaCare’ up in the air for the time being.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment