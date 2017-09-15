Three people rescued after barge explodes on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The U.S. Coast Guard says they rescued three people after a barge exploded in Lake Michigan Friday afternoon.

The incident happened off of Washington Park Marina in Michigan City, Indiana. The Coast Guard says the port authority barge had been retrieving no-wake buoys when an explosion occurred and knocked three people into the water.

The Coast Guard Station Michigan City 29-foot response boat responded and the crew rescued three people from the water.

All three people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries is not known. All three were wearing life jackets.