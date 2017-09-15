× Trader Joe’s to open second West Michigan store in Oshtemo Township next month

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trader Joe’s is preparing to open its second store in West Michigan by mid-October.

The California-based grocery chain is looking to open in a new 13,000-square-foot building in the Corner@Drake retail plaza, in Oshtemo Township. It’ll be on Century Avenue, in front of the Costco warehouse.

A hiring fair that began on Monday, September 11 was wrapping up Friday evening. Trader Joe’s says it’s looking to fill 100 positions. Although the job fair is over, you can still fill out an application at TraderJoes.com .

Trader Joe’s says on its website it has 467 locations, and keeps costs low by “buying direct from suppliers whenever possible”, and buying in volume.

Among other things, it sells vegetarian, organic and GMO-free food.