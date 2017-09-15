Vehicle hits trailer on side of road; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries, after their disabled vehicle was hit by another car.

The accident took place Thursday night on 10th Street near 110th Avenue in Gun Plain Township north of Plainwell, said the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. The first call to Allegan Central Dispatch came around 9:30 p.m.

The story that unfolded begins with a disabled vehicle with a flatbed trailer on the side of the road on 10th Street. Two people were working on the breakdown.

The driver of a northbound vehicle apparently did not see the breakdown and clipped the back of the trailer. The occupants of that vehicle suffered only minor injuries. One individual who had been standing on the trailer suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the people involved were not released early on, but alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.