West Michigan steps up to help animals from Harvey and Irma

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Hurricane Harvey flooded and destroyed much of Houston and other parts of Texas. In the days and weeks that followed, we've heard and seen a number of people donating their time, money and supplies to restore the Texas communities following the storm. It not only impacted a countless number of families, but their pets as well. Rescue efforts were made to save a number of stranded and displaced animals. Many of them were shipped to shelters and humane societies across the nation, including here in West Michigan.

Jane McGregor of Noah's Project talked to FOX 17 about their efforts to save dogs left homeless following the destructive hurricane.

“We have five cooperating shelters from the state of Michigan that have been designated a certain amount of pets, a certain amount because it’s all dependent on their capacity," said McGregor. "So, you know, their capacity changes on a daily basis and so do my transports, so I never know what’s coming, but once they get on the ground or in the air, then we have an actual number to work with.”

Officials say there were 100,000 owner surrenders because their families were displaced. They're hopeful by bringing them here to Michigan, the dogs can be sheltered here and placed into foster care homes.

Now, organizations are working to care for the dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Irma as well.

“I think our community is probably waiting to see more dogs come in before they give more, to see how many they need to take care of, so we’ll see," said Jill Svobda, the executive director of the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. "We have the capability to do 30 today.”

Noah's also reached out the Manistee County Humane Society for help. Organizers at that shelter say they worked to find forever homes for the shelter dogs and cats to make room for the ones displaced by the hurricanes.

Jane Wellington, a board member with the society, said volunteerism is important especially when it comes to rescuing the animals displaced by Harvey and Irma.

“Most of our organizations wouldn’t exist without a volunteer force," Wellington said. "That makes up the largest part of our manpower so we’re always grateful to see that happen.”

Efforts to get the dogs and cats into a stress free environment are quite extensive following their journey up north

West Michigan has shown their generosity, raising $1200 help the animals brought to the Muskegon area.

