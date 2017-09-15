WMU cheerleader flips, shoots and sinks half court shot

Posted 12:32 PM, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:26PM, September 15, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. —  A half court shot including a flip and it only took three attempts before sinking it in the basket — a Western Michigan University student did just that and it was all caught on camera.

Megan Ellefson, a WMU cheerleader, took the video of fellow cheerleader Peyton Paul as she flips over the basketball, shoots and sinks it from half court.

The original post already has over 1,000 likes and over 550 retweets on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment