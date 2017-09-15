WMU cheerleader flips, shoots and sinks half court shot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A half court shot including a flip and it only took three attempts before sinking it in the basket — a Western Michigan University student did just that and it was all caught on camera.

Megan Ellefson, a WMU cheerleader, took the video of fellow cheerleader Peyton Paul as she flips over the basketball, shoots and sinks it from half court.

The original post already has over 1,000 likes and over 550 retweets on Twitter.