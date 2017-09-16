A sunny and steamy Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Saturday is expected to be sunny and dry as high pressure stays to the east of West Michigan giving us a south and southeast wind. Temperatures start off mild and warm up into the middle 80s this afternoon. We will continue to have mostly clear skies overnight giving West Michigan another calm and comfortable night with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

We have a low pressure system off to our west helping to aid our above average temperatures as it is putting us in the area with the warmest air, but it is also where our next rain shower and storm chance will come from. Sunday will start off with morning sunshine before clouds start to build throughout the day. In the late afternoon and early evening, we have the chance to see widely scattered showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. Rain showers will be light in fashion giving West Michigan about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain.

We work back to a mostly sunny sky on Monday until the next chance of showers work back into West Michigan overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay above average through the entire forecast with the official first day of fall hitting next Friday with temperatures in the lower 80s.