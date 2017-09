× Aero Med called to crash in Ottawa County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Aero Med has been called to a crash in Ottawa County.

Dispatchers say it happened around 8:12 p.m. along Arthur near 24th Avenue in Wright Township.

The crash involved motorcyclist and another vehicle. Dispatchers say two people were reportedly injured.

Arthur is closed between 24th and 16h avenues as the investigation continues.