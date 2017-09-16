First on scene: Man shares details of deadly hit and run crash near Cedar Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A 33-year-old mother is dead and her two sons were hospitalized after a crash Friday evening.

Authorities say it happened around 8:30 p.m. along 15 Mile Road near Ritchie Avenue near Cedar Springs.

Police identified the mother as Meranda Baguss. She and her two children were inside a vehicle that was reportedly T-boned by a possible drunk driver at the 4-way-stop.

Maxwell Kalends is a first responder and lives near the scene of the crash. He said nothing can prepare someone for being first on scene of a fatal crash.

"Being the homeowner near the crash, I heard an extremely large bang, " said Kalends. " I thought it was actually a dresser drawer that fell down in my house."

The sound was actually the result of the crash involving Baguss and her two kids just outside his home. Kalends said when he walked outside he saw two mangled car.

The woman reportedly passed away by the time he got to the scene and her two kids were trapped and unconscious.

Kalends said the other driver was spotted running up the road, but his focus remained on Baguss and her two children.

Police used the jaws of life to rescue them and they were taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment.

As for the suspect, they were arrested on Saturday morning and taken to jail.

Again, police believe alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

"We just prayed for the young boys who lost their mother and continue to pray for them," said Kalends.