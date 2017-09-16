The Montague Wildcats are now 4-0 after winning big over the Norsemen, 48-7.
Montague 48, North Muskegon 7
-
Montague Crushes Reed City, 48-14
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Blitz Battle Preview: Oakridge at Whitehall
-
North Muskegon 28, Ravenna 7
-
Bakita and Book Week 2
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 4
-
Montague Returns with Experience
-
Tigers end Orioles’ 5-game winning streak with 7-5 victory
-
State Games of America to be hosted in Grand Rapids for the first time
-
Catholic Central 62, Forest Hills Eastern 0
-
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Muskegon Cath. Central 43, Orchard View 7