Nordin shines as Michigan knocks off Air Force 29-13
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Rockford’s Quinn Nordin kicked five field goals to lead the seventh-ranked Michigan Wolverines past Air Force 29-13 in a battle of unbeatens at Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Michigan entered the contest as a 23-point favorite at game time and came right out with senior quarterback Wilton Speight throwing from the outset.
After a Wolverine drive stalled, the sophomore Nordin opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal at the 10:51 juncture of the first quarter to give Michigan a 3-0 advantage.
But Air Force came back. With just :02 showing on the clock in the first frame, Luke Strebel booted a 37-yard field goal to knot the score at 3-all.
The two teams traded field goals in the second stanza, including a 26-yarder by Nordin followed by a 50-yarder by Strebel, once again deadlocking the count at 6-6.
Nordin then easily made a 49-yard field goal with only 4 seconds remaining in the second period to put Michigan up 9-6 at intermission.
Interestingly, Air Force did not attempt a single pass during the first half — either by quarterback Arion Worthman or anyone else.
The Wolverines came out of the locker room and immediately scored on a 79-yard punt return by freshman Donovan Peoples-Jones to take charge 16-6.
But Air Force quickly responded with a 64-yard TD aerial from Worthman to Ronald Cleveland to close to within 16-13.
Nordin was true on a 29-yard field goal with 2:59 to go in the third for a 19-13 bulge, which stood through the end of the period.
Nordin tied the Michigan school record with his fifth field goal — a 36-yarder with 14:15 remaining on the clock.
Karan Higdon tacked on the final score on a 36-yard run with 1:02 to go to set the 29-13 margin.
Michigan is now 3-0 on the season entering next Saturday’s trip to meet Purdue in the Big Ten Conference opener at 4 p.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
With its initial setback Air Force fell even at 1-1 on the season. The Falcons will entertain San Diego State next Saturday night.
Mac Woods
So we go from Tom Brady & Braylon Edwards to this? We hold up five field goals as the benchmark for excellence? Or how about Marquise Walker? 15 receptions in one game twice in one season? (2001) Yeah, those were the days. But FIVE field goals in one game. Holy God. Look out Heisman.