PULLMAN, Mich. — Allegan County Sheriff’s dispatchers say at least one person is injured, after a car and a four-wheeler collided Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., near West 110th Avenue and 53rd Street, in Pullman.

Dispatchers say one person was flown from the Pullman Elementary School baseball field to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

There’s no word yet how the crash occurred.