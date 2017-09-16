× Police investigate the deaths of a man and woman in Berrien County

BRIDGEMAN, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man and a woman were reportedly found dead in Berrien County Saturday afternoon.

Their bodies were discovered around 12:45 p.m. in the 9700 block of Baldwin Road in Bridgman.

According to the Bridgman Police Department, Donald Ackerman, 63 and Pamela Ackerman, 67, were found dead by authorities after family members reported not hearing from them for a few days. Police say both sustained a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the deaths could be a result of a murder-suicide, but autopsies will be preformed in the next few days.

The investigation continues.