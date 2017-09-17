3 shot outside the Orbit Room after a concert there

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are investigating a shooting outside the Orbit Room after a concert early Sunday morning.
Three people are recovering this morning following a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Orbit Room at 2525 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Following phone calls to 9-1-1 of shots fired in the parking lot there, when police officers arrived at the scene they located a 28-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
He declined medical treatment.
Two additional victims arrived a short time later at Blodgett Hospital, each with a gunshot wound. A 38-year-old man was shot in the foot while a 28-year-old man was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his calf.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a fight broke out prior to the shooting.
A suspect is being sought and is described as a black man between 35 and 40 years of age. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen leaving the area in a dark colored four-door sedan.
The Grand Rapids Police Department’s Major Case Team will investigate the incident. Anyone who may have additional information is requested to call GRPD at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345. Silent Observer can also be contacted confidentially at http://www.silentobserver.org on the Web.
