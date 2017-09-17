A warm Sunday with increasing cloud and rain chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday we expect some morning sunshine until clouds begin to increase throughout the day. Widely scattered rain shower and a possible thunderstorm chances work in during the afternoon. Temperatures start off mild and warm up into the middle 80s this afternoon. We will expect a mostly cloudy night for much of the overnight hours, but can’t completely rule out an isolated shower as temperatures drop around 60 degrees.

A shower or two can’t be completely ruled out for the early afternoon hours, but chances mainly remain late in the day. In the late afternoon and early evening, we have the chance to see widely scattered showers and maybe even a thunderstorm working off of a weak cold front. Rain showers will be light in fashion giving West Michigan about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain.

We work back to a mostly sunny sky on Monday until the next chance of showers work back into West Michigan overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay above average through the entire forecast with the official first day of fall hitting next Friday with temperatures in the lower 80s.