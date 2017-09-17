Suspect sought for armed robbery with knife in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery with a knife Saturday evening.

At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery of a citizen in the area of West Saginaw Highway and Clark Road in Delta Township. The victim, who was not injured, reported being robbed by a suspect who was armed with a knife.

The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot. A canine unit track was performed but the suspect was not located.

The suspect was described as a black man in his early 20s, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a slender build and at least shoulder-length dread locks. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anybody with any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office’s Delta Township Division at (517) 323-8480.