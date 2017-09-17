Crash injures 3 drivers, but 4 children are unhurt

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three drivers were injured but four children who were passengers were not hurt during a three-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 3:05 p.m. Saturday at Gull Road and North 28th Street in Richland Township. The investigation revealed that a vehicle eastbound on Gull Road crossed the center line and struck two westbound vehicles.

There were injuries to the three drivers of the vehicles, none of them life-threatening.

The crash also caused significant damage to all three vehicles, including one of them overturning.

The two vehicles that were hit contained a total of four children, ages 12, 4, 2 and 17 months. All the children were found to be properly restrained in a seat belt for the 12-year-old and proper child restraint seats for the three younger children.

The sheriff’s office said, “it is reasonable to think there would have been much more serious injuries if they had not been in appropriate restraining devices.”

Numerous citizens stopped to render aid to the involved parties prior to first responders arriving at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line — Christina Suarez-Jones, 51, of Kalamazoo — was cited for careless driving.