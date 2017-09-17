Four sought for armed home invasion in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four suspects are being sought for an armed home invasion early Sunday morning.

At 3:21 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to a report of a home invasion in the 900 block of Leebarton Court. Upon arriving at the scene, officers interviewed five victims who reported being robbed at gunpoint while inside a residence.

The victims reported having personal property taken from them and that the suspects fled the area on foot. Officers secured the area and attempted a track with a canine unit. However, the suspects were not located.

None of the victims were injured.

The suspects were described as four black males who hid their faces. At least one suspect was described as possessing a handgun.