Four sought for armed home invasion in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four suspects are being sought for an armed home invasion early Sunday morning.
At 3:21 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to a report of a home invasion in the 900 block of Leebarton Court. Upon arriving at the scene, officers interviewed five victims who reported being robbed at gunpoint while inside a residence.
The victims reported having personal property taken from them and that the suspects fled the area on foot. Officers secured the area and attempted a track with a canine unit. However, the suspects were not located.
None of the victims were injured.
The suspects were described as four black males who hid their faces. At least one suspect was described as possessing a handgun.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or at http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com on the Web.
Common cents
4 more blacks committing violent crimes with stolen guns. Does anyone else see a pattern here?