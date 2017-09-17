Grand Rapids moves forward on plans to remove, prune trees

Posted 5:30 AM, September 17, 2017

Trimming tree - Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Grand Rapids is moving forward with plans to remove and prune 3,000 trees near city streets that present potential hazards.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the City Commission approved plans Tuesday for city crews to work alongside contracted tree services to handle trees considered to be high risk. The cost of the project could reach $2.4 million.

David Marquardt, director of parks and recreation, says the city also is working with nurseries and the community to make it easier for people to continue planting new trees.

An inventory was conducted of about 85,000 trees in Grand Rapids public rights of way and in public places. Marquardt says that more than 1,500 were identified as high priority for removal and about 1,400-1,500 were identified as high priority for pruning.

