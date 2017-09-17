Pack the Truck Event in Holland to aid hurricane relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- People in West Michigan, going the extra mile to help those in need following Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

GNS America and Haggerty Logistics held a 'Pack the Truck Event' in Holland Saturday.

Organizers say it`s the community that`s really going above and beyond in this relief effort.

Volunteers loaded up trucks with water, toiletries, and hay, among other things.

There was several donation drives, but Saturday's was their last one before they ship out to Beaumont, Texas and Hastings, Florida.