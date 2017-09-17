Police: Teen shot in face at GR park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police say a 17-year-old male was hospitalized after reportedly being shot in the face Sunday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at Joe Taylor Park. The teen reportedly ended up at a home in the 1100 block of Sherman Street SE in Grand Rapids before being taken to the hospital.

Authorities do not know yet what may have let up to shooting, but the victim was last listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say they have made no arrests, have no witnesses or suspect descriptions.

If you have any information , call police at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.