Police: Teen shot in face at GR park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police say a 17-year-old male was hospitalized after reportedly being shot in the face Sunday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. at Joe Taylor Park. The teen reportedly ended up at a home in the 1100 block of Sherman Street SE in Grand Rapids before being taken to the hospital.
Authorities do not know yet what may have let up to shooting, but the victim was last listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say they have made no arrests, have no witnesses or suspect descriptions.
If you have any information , call police at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.
1 Comment
steve
Not to be flippant about this and other incidents involving blacks and guns, but what exactly is the vast, law-abiding majority of the black community doing to rid themselves of the knuckle dragging thugs whose actions taint their very lives? They can’t be indifferent, can they? Are they intimidated? I haven’t a clue, but I’ve got to believe that anybody would rather enjoy a concert or reunion without worrying about somebody showing up with a gun than not. If the community knows who these shooters are, either before the incident or after, they need to start helping themselves by helping the law.