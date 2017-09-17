4 teens in custody after gun thefts at Cabela’s and standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Four teenagers are in police custody in connection to a burglary where several weapons were stolen from Cabela’s in Grandville early Saturday morning.

At 5:10 p.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was called to the area of Baxter Street and Diamond Avenue SE on a report of sounds of gunshots in the area. A vehicle description was provided to the officers.

Approximately 10 minutes later, officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in a parking lot near 28th Street and Englewood Avenue SE. Several juveniles took off running and three suspects were taken into custody while at least one suspect got away.

Several guns were located during the traffic stop, which are believed to be the guns stolen from Cabela’s earlier in the day.

The investigation led to a residence on Shangrai La Drive where officers attempted to execute a search warrant at approximately 3:12 a.m. Sunday. After more than four hours of attempted negotiations, one suspect surrendered without incident.

Four suspects ages 13, 14, 15 and 16 have been arrested.

The Grandville Police Department is the lead investigating agency and will work with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office to determine the exact charges.

Members of the ATF, Grand Rapids Police Department’s Major Case Team, Special Response Team, Patrol and the Crisis Negotiation Team were all involved in the incident.

American Medical Service and Grand Rapids Fire Department were also on scene during the incident.

Anyone having additional information is requested to call the Grandville Police Department or Silent Observer at (616) 745-2345. Silent Observer may also be contacted confidentially at http://www.silentobserver.org on the Web.