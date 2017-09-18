20th Anniversary of Spectrum Health

Posted 4:48 PM, September 18, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - 20 years ago this week, Butterworth Hospital and Blodgett Hospital merged to become Spectrum Health.  The center will be holding different events celebrating throughout the week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s