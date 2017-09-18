Grand Valley State Eager to Return to Lubbers

Posted 7:05 PM, September 18, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- After another road test this weekend against Michigan Tech where they came away with the 42-7 win, Grand Valley State is excited to be back at Lubbers Stadium for the next two weeks.

GVSU faces Northwood Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7pm.

