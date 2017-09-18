Great Lakes Drone Racing comes to Grand Rapids

High flying action comes to Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids Sept. 22-24 when Great Lakes Cup Drone Racing takes over. Spectators are going to be blown away at how this particular event, brings racers and those watching, together, which is not normal. Watch the interview to hear about a special collaboration with ArtPrize. For more details, ticket prices and beyond, make sure to visit here.

