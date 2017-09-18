Josh Gibson, Second Straight MIAA Men’s Golfer of the Week

Posted 11:49 PM, September 18, 2017

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Hope Junior and Grandville native, Josh Gibson, is the MIAA Men's Golfer of the Week for the second straight week this week after shooting a 61 last Friday.

Gibson hopes his individual successes can translate to a national title this year for his team.

