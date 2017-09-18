Man charged in fatal crash that killed a mom, injured kids

Posted 3:53 PM, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 04:46PM, September 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man accused of killing a mother and injuring her two young sons in a crash Friday night has been officially charged.

Doug Crystal faces charges of Failure to Stop at a crash that resulted in death, Failure to Stop at a crash resulting in injury, and Reckless Driving.

Meranda Baguss

Meranda Baguss, 33, was killed in the crash Friday night at 15 Mile Road and Ritchie.  Her five-year-old twin sons, Chauncey and Tony were also injured.  Chauncey was last listed in critical condition and Tony was in serious condition. Baguss was a nursing technician at Spectrum Health Butterworth.

The Kent County Sheriff's department says that Crystal allegedly went through the stop sign and hit Baguss's vehicle broadside.

 

