Man charged in fatal crash that killed a mom, injured kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man accused of killing a mother and injuring her two young sons in a crash Friday night has been officially charged.

Doug Crystal faces charges of Failure to Stop at a crash that resulted in death, Failure to Stop at a crash resulting in injury, and Reckless Driving.

Meranda Baguss, 33, was killed in the crash Friday night at 15 Mile Road and Ritchie. Her five-year-old twin sons, Chauncey and Tony were also injured. Chauncey was last listed in critical condition and Tony was in serious condition. Baguss was a nursing technician at Spectrum Health Butterworth.

The Kent County Sheriff's department says that Crystal allegedly went through the stop sign and hit Baguss's vehicle broadside.