Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Monday, Sept. 18

- Signs of ArtPrize are already popping up around Grand Rapids. The annual event draws artists from around the world. Not only will you find entries in buildings and on the streets, but also right in the middle of the Grand River. It's called "Oil Plus Water" and contains giant photos of the pipeline protest in Standing Rock. The idea is to make a statement about clean water. There is also a blend of interactive entries including rocking chairs made of rocks and a piece called "Sticks and Stones". Last night there was a party for the artists at the B.O.B. so they could meet each other and learn more about each other's work. Artists are vying for $500,000 in cash prizes. Be sure to check out ArtPrize Sept. 20 thru Oct. 8.
- The 5th Annual Grand Con Gaming Convention was held over the weekend at DeVos Place. It drew thousands of people who love table top gaming tournaments, virtual reality gaming and those who wanted to meet some of the creators and authors behind the popular games. Organizers say some of the proceeds will go to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Make-a-Wish Foundation and Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.
- "Footprints of Michigan" is working to put shoes on the feet of those in need. This year the focus is helping homeless veterans. This all came about back in 2014 when the group's founder was inspired after participating in a walk with Lansing's Homeless Angels. Since starting three years ago, the group has donated nearly one thousand pairs of shoes.
- The new penguin center at the Detroit Zoo is already getting some major recognition. The Polk Penguin Conservation Center won the 2017 Exhibit Award from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo says it's the top honor that's given for excellence in exhibit design. The $31 million dollar center opened in April last year. It houses more than 80 penguins, and includes an underwater gallery with a window and two tunnels. Zookeepers say the environment encourages wild behavior for the penguins like diving, nesting, and raising their chicks.
- Macy's is planning 80 thousand workers for the holiday season. Hiring events will be held on Sept. 28 and 29th at all of its locations along with call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. This is actually a reduction in overall hiring after the company announced closing 68 stores following a rough 2016 holiday season.
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Monday, Sept. 18
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 14
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things you should know for Friday, Sept. 15
-
Artists gear up for ArtPrize 9
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 13
-
Morning Buzz: Fisherman catches three Sturgeon in Grand River
-
-
Art going up all over GR just ahead of ArtPrize 9
-
90 artists come together to show off, sell work to benefit education programming
-
Curated art show features West Michigan pieces ahead of ArtPrize
-
Morning Buzz: 25% of malls closing by 2020
-
Soaring into Artprize, new venue announced
-
-
Morning Buzz: Grand Rapids pools and water parks now open
-
GrandCon celebrates five years of gaming fun, convention kicks off this weekend
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 31