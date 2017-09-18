New ownership coming to Pal’s Diner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS - The owners of an iconic diner here in West Michigan are getting ready to hang up their aprons and retire next month. So what does the mean for the future of their business?

Pal’s Diner is full of memories for owners Barry and Sam Brown, but also for so many West Michigan families who have become family over the past 22 years. Even though they’re saying goodbye, they say the plan is for Pal’s to stay.

Homemade sandwiches, ice cream sundaes and the famous classic car plates are just some of the things that makes Pal’s Diner a spot customers can never forget. It’s easy to become a regular at Pal’s Diner when the owners make you feel like family.

Pal's Diner was built back in 1954 in New Jersey, but in the early 90s the entire building was moved in one piece to Grand Rapids and Barry and Sam Brown have owned it ever since. They say it's time to hand over the keys to a new generation.

The Browns say they are ready to enjoy the fruits of their hard work. Business has actually been booming lately as they were up 25-30 percent last quarter. They've already found new owners for the building, but they're still looking for the right management team to carry on their legacy.

The Browns say they have a lifetime of memories in the diner...from filming movies to many celebrity visit, but the best memories involve family.

The Browns give their biggest thank you to this community for all the support over the years but they are very excited for retirement and plan to travel and spend more time with family. While we wait for new management….everyone just hopes Pal’s Diner won’t change and will remain the favorite spot to grab a great meal we all love.