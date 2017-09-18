Police find drugs and stolen Camaro while searching a property in Grand Junction

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men were arrested after police conducted a drug search of a home and recovered a stolen Chevrolet Camaro.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 50,000 block of 15th Avenue in Grand  Junction on Saturday.

Police went to the home to search for the suspect, but spotted Ronald McNally, who was wanted for a separate incident. Deputies arrested the man after he allegedly ran from police. Another man, John  Verile was also wanted by police and was found inside the home. Police say Verile was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities found a stolen 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, as well as meth, marijuana and a firearm inside the home.

So far police are saying the men were only arrested on outstanding warrants.

The investigation is still ongoing.

