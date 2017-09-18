Police suspect counterfeit check ring in Grandville after arrests

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Police say two recent cases of men trying to cash fake checks are believed to be tied to a counterfeit check ring.

Authorities say that on Friday, Sept. 15, a man tried to cash a fraudulent check at the Chemical Bank, 4495 Wilson Ave. SW. He walked out of the bank before it was cashed and was found by police while getting into his vehicle. He and three other men inside the vehicle were arrested.

The four men were arraigned in Grandville District Court Monday:

Jerrell Mixon, 26; charged with uttering and publishing and conspiracy to uttering and publishing. Bond set at $100,000.

Jarrod Edmonson, 25; charged with uttering and publishing and conspiracy to uttering and publishing. Bond set at $40,000.

Marc Stanloski, 30; charged with uttering and publishing and conspiracy to uttering and publishing. Bond set at $50,000.

Chad Watson, 39; charged with conspiracy to uttering and publishing. Bond set at $40,000.

A week before, on Sept. 8, police say another man tried to cash a phony check at the Grand River Bank, 4471 Wilson Ave. SW. Keion Jones, 25, was arrested on bank property and charged with uttering and publishing. His bond is $10,000.

Police believe the two cases are related and part of a counterfeit check ring. They say all of the suspects have ties to the Kalamazoo area.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to leave a tip either with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Grandville Police Department at 616-538-3002, ext. 2.