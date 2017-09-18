Police warn of counterfeit $20 bills being passed around in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. — Police are warning Zeeland residents to check their money after reports of fake cash have been circulating in the community.

According to the Zeeland Police Department Facebook Page, the fake $20’s have been passed around at restaurants, garage sales, and gas stations.

Authorities say the money can feel realistic and to double check your cash before paying for items.

Call police if you come in contact with the fake cash.

The Secret Service has been notified and are investigating.

