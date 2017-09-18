Spectrum Health’s physical therapy experts can get you moving again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For thousands of people, physical therapy is a proven way to get moving again, pain-free. Physical therapy is used to prevent and relieve pain from many conditions. Spectrum Health Medical Group experts, Dr. Patrick Mullan, DO, along with Janine Moore, PT, MS, OCS and Cert. MDT, stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to discuss the benefits of physical therapy.

The very first topic focused on Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R). This is a specialty medicine that aims to enhance and restore functional ability to enhance/restore functional ability and quality of life to those with physical impairments or disabilities affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joins, ligaments, muscles and tendons. Experts with Spectrum focus on identifying the problems that are preventing patients from functioning at their highest capacity and develop a comprehensive plan to achieve their goals.

This service is different from an orthopedic specialist because PM&R offers a nonsurgical approach to pain and injury treatment for a variety of diseases and conditions. Also seen are patients with other diagnoses such as strokes, cancer and nerve injuries that impact their function to form a complete rehabilitation program.

Some of the most frequent diagnosis in the outpatient clinic include neck and back pain from herniated discs, arthritis and muscle pain. Others include those who have been admitted to the hospital after strokes and brain injury, spinal cord injuries, sever motor vehicle accidents and many other problems that require complex rehabilitation. Other rehabilitation services can be for those who need help with everyday activities after an illness along with speech and language therapy. For a full list of sub specialties, visit spectrumhealth.org/rehab.

Together, the physicians, therapists, social workers and other members involved in the patient's health care work together as a collaborative team. With each bringing their strengths together, the experts feel this leads to best patient outcomes.

Spectrum Health has approximately 30 outpatient rehab locations. To learn more, you can call 616.267.2626.