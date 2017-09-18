Third Annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s Club this weekend

Posted 11:24 AM, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:23AM, September 18, 2017

The third annual West Side Walk for Gilda's Club will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event begins at Gilda's Clubhouse, 1806 Bridge St. NW.

After going on a 1.5 mile walk, walkers will enjoy a lunch and are encouraged to take part in the many family friendly activities featuring various west side vendors. There will also be live music! Prizes and incentives are available for those who raise $100 or more.

To sign up or learn more details, log onto gildasclubgr.org

 

 

