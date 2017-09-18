West Michigan girls camp to expand in Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Camp Newaygo has officially broke ground and is ready to expand.

Leaders of the 91-year-old camp were on hand last week as the $1.2 million task got underway. Local dignitaries were also there as they began the third and final phase of Building a Healthy Future at Camp Newaygo.

According to an official press release, the camp will include two large conference rooms, 5 recovery rooms, 11 bedrooms for the campers and a nurses living area.

Camp Newaygo has partnered with Muskegon Community College to offer graduating nursing students with internship opportunities before they join the workforce.

