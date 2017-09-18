West Michigan girls camp to expand in Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Camp Newaygo has officially broke ground and is ready to expand.

Leaders of the 91-year-old camp were on hand last week as the $1.2 million task got underway. Local dignitaries were also there as they began the third and final phase of Building a Healthy Future at Camp Newaygo.

According to an official press release, the camp will include two large conference rooms, 5 recovery rooms, 11 bedrooms for the  campers and a nurses living area.

Camp Newaygo has partnered with Muskegon Community College to offer graduating nursing students with internship opportunities before they join the workforce.

To learn more information about Camp Newaygo click here.   

 

