West side car windows found broken

Photo from the west side of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Several Grand Rapids west side residents awoke Monday to find their vehicles with broken windows.

Several posts were made to the We Are Westsiders Facebook page Monday morning.  Damage is reported on McReynolds, between 6th and 7th Street, 4th Street between Lane and Fremont, along 11th Street, and 1st Street and Pine.

Also, at least one FOX 17 staff member’s vehicle had damage as well.

Grand Rapids police have been notified and are investigating.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

