You don’t want to miss the tarp sale at B and G Discount

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you need a tarp to cover a gas grill or an entire building, B and G Discount, 15632 US Highway 131 in Schoolcraft, is your place! From now until Oct. 15, all tarps are 30 to 50 percent off the marked price! They boast more than 130 different sizes of tarps. Not to mention, they have all of the accessories needed to hold your tarps in place, too. You have seriously never seen anything like what B and G Discount has to offer. People will come from Indianapolis and Chicago to snag these amazing deals.

Make sure you allow yourself plenty of time to see the amazing bargains that range from trinkets and tools to gloves and winter coats, too. The more you buy the more you save.