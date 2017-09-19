Blown transformer in Grand Haven Township causes power outages

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A blown transformer in a swampy area of Grand Haven Township seems to be the cause of a power outage affecting more than 2,500 Consumers Energy customers.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says they received reports of a wildfire caused by a blown transformer in the area of 152nd Avenue and Robbins Road. The section of road is closed while fire crews to respond.

The fire was first reported at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map shows roughly 2,575 customers in the area are without power. The estimated time of restoration is 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.