Blown transformer in Grand Haven Township causes power outages

Posted 9:05 PM, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:11PM, September 19, 2017

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A blown transformer in a swampy area of Grand Haven Township seems to be the cause of a power outage affecting more than 2,500 Consumers Energy customers.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says they received reports of a wildfire caused by a blown transformer in the area of 152nd Avenue and Robbins Road. The section of road is closed while fire crews to respond.

The fire was first reported at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map shows roughly 2,575 customers in the area are without power. The estimated time of restoration is 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s