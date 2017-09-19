Bridgman deaths ruled murder-suicide

BRIDGMAN, Mich. – Police say that the deaths of two people in Bridgman, Michigan over the weekend was a murder-suicide.

Bridgman Police say the bodies of Donald, 63, and Pamela Ackerman, 67, were found in a home in the 9700 block of Baldwin Road Saturday afternoon, after family members called police saying they hadn’t heard from the couple recently.  Police found their bodies and an autopsy showed that both died from gunshot wounds.

Police say that since the autopsies, they believe that Donald shot Pamela and then took his own life.

Police are still investigating.

