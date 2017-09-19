Michigan Legislature OKs super PAC bills; Snyder to review

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bills sent to Gov. Rick Snyder would let candidates solicit unlimited contributions for independent committees supporting their candidacies.

The Republican-led Legislature approved the legislation on party lines Tuesday.

Supporters say Michigan needs clarity after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized unfettered political spending by independent committees. But opponents note the bills go further — imposing no limits on candidates’ ability to direct wealthy individuals and groups to closely affiliated super PACs and to bypass normal donation caps.

Snyder says he will review the legislation when it reaches his desk.