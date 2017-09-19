Michigan Legislature OKs super PAC bills; Snyder to review

Posted 4:51 PM, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:52PM, September 19, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bills sent to Gov. Rick Snyder would let candidates solicit unlimited contributions for independent committees supporting their candidacies.

The Republican-led Legislature approved the legislation on party lines Tuesday.

Supporters say Michigan needs clarity after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized unfettered political spending by independent committees. But opponents note the bills go further — imposing no limits on candidates’ ability to direct wealthy individuals and groups to closely affiliated super PACs and to bypass normal donation caps.

Snyder says he will review the legislation when it reaches his desk.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s