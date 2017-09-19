Music to the soul: Grand Rapids Symphony composes for Spectrum Health patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The magic of music is taking over Spectrum Health hospitals.

The idea that medicine and music can help comfort, relax, and heal people is nothing new. However, composer Jeremy Crosmer with the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra composed a 4-hour track of melodic and soothing music specifically composed for Spectrum Health patients. The music is on a time-loop and airs 24/7 for Spectrum patients on Channel 112 on hospital televisions. The symphony's program even sends live musicians to play bedside with patients.

"Everyone is invited to our concerts all the time, but if you can’t come to one of our concerts, through our 'Music Health Initiative,' we'll bring the music to you," said Jeffrey Kaczmarczyk , spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Kaczmarczyk says the video was interpretively composed using a set of 12 pieces that musicians melodically improvised. Spectrum Hospital uses this video in conjunction with their Music Therapy program. Bridget Sova has been coordinating the magic of music at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for two years and believes music is not only calming for kids, but is good for their souls.

"That's the best part of my job: getting to meet these amazingly brave kids who go through really difficult treatment, but I get to be the person who comes in to help them smile," Sova said.

Sova says the music therapy progam is funded entirely through philanthropy. Click the link if you're interested in volunteering or contributing finacially.